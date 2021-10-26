Play-off chasing Boston United prepared for 'big test' against York City

Jake Wright snr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright snr wants Boston United' s impressive home form to continue as they host York City tonight.

Eighth host seventh in the National League North this evening as the Pilgrims and Minstermen meet at the Jakemans Community Stadium for the first time with both clubs keen to end the evening in the play-off spots.

United are unbeaten in six at home, following five straight wins and a draw with Stratford Town in the FA Cup.

After losing their replay against the Bards, Boston bounced back with a 1-0 victory at Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

Now Wright snr is hoping for another three points.

"They're a big team," the defender said.

"They've struggled in this league like ourselves. They're full time and it'll be a big test, but we're in good form at home and hopefully that can continue.

"It's a beautiful pitch, nice ground, big support - great support.

"That gets us up for the game and we want to continue that run."

York are unbeaten in their past five games in all competitions, but have only played three of their nine National League North matches on the road so far this campaign.

Their first away contest of the season was a 4-0 defeat at Gloucester City on August 21, but since then Steve Watson's side have recorded victories in the north east at Spennymoor Town and Darlington, also winning their FA Cup replay on the road at Morpeth last week.

United recorded their first league clean sheet of the campaign at Blyth, and Wright snr is hoping they can repeat the feat this evening.

"It's been frustrating for the lads, the defenders," he added.

"We want to get clean sheets. It's not been happening for some reason or another, some were poor defending and others were unlucky."

Jake Wright jnr will return from suspension and could face his former club.