Plum FA Cup draw delight for Gainsborough Trinity as they land Hartlepool United

Gainsborough Trinity's Emirates FA Cup exploits have handed the Holy Blues a mouthwatering tie against Hartlepool United at the Kal Group Stadium, a week on Saturday (3pm).

It is a third meeting between the sides in the FA Cup, Trinity winning 4-0 on the first occasion while Hartlepool won 6-0 18 years ago in 2007/08.

In the last two seasons, Trinity's Fourth Qualifying Round opponents twice exited the competition at this stage, whilst Russ Wilcox's side made Round Two just 12 short months ago - and his cup kings will be looking to spring another surprise this season, as they aim to topple the full time National League outfit.

“I am delighted we’ve got a home draw after two long away trips at Corby and Dunston,” said Wilcox.

Russ Wilcox and his Gainsborough Trinity players celebrate their FA Cup win at Dunston UTS. Photo by Tommy Cox.

“It’s great for our supporters. Hopefully they will turn up in numbers.

“It’s obviously a massive ask against a National League team that are lying eighth with only two defeats in 12 games, but we will give it our all as we did last season when we defeated Boston United.

“It’s a great reward for the players, staff and board for the hard work we all put in to try to move the club forward.

“The FA Cup is so special. This will be our 11th cup tie in the last two seasons which is amazing. And I am delighted for the players to pit their wits against a full time team that once graced the EFL for many years.”

Trinity edged into the Fourth Qualifying Round with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at NPL East side Dunston UTS on Saturday and Wilcox said: “The bottom line is we were in the hat.

“I'm delighted as it gives us a little bit more money to play with - it's a good day at the office.

“We know we can play better, but it is the cup and I would sooner we get the result than play brilliantly and lose. It's just good to get over the line. Dunston is a tough place to come.

“We weren't at our best and credit to Dunston. They played some nice football and ended up taking the game right to the wire.

“I thought at 2-0 we would be able to close out the game. We've been good at that of late.

“But they kept on going and Robbo (goalkeeper, David Robson) has had to pull out an outstanding save at the end.”

Trinity continue in cup action at the weekend, when they host Shifnal Town in the Third Qualifying Round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The two sides have never met, but the Shropshire based outfit will be looking to cause an upset, as they travel to Lincolnshire.

At the time of going to press, the sides are separated by 22 places, Shifnal occupying the final play-off spot at the step below Russ Wilcox's men.

Gainsborough’s rescheduled game at Morpeth Town has again been postponed, as has the game away at Workington AFC.

Morpeth's FA Trophy game needs to happen on the Tuesday and opponents Runcorn or Bury will need to play their rearranged tie (due to abandonment) this Saturday, because Runcorn have an FA Cup replay on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Workington game falls victim to Trinity's cup successes, the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round fixture now taking place on 11th October.