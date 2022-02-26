'Power freak' ruins 'one hell of a game'! Ian Culverhouse reacts to Kettering Town's defeat at Boston United

Ian Culverhouse. Photo: Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse was left rueing four late red cards brandished to his Kettering Town side in the final throes of today's 3-2 defeat at Boston United.

Connor Johnson was shown a second yellow card for an alleged dive in the Pilgrims box as the scored were locked at 2-2 with 13 minutes to go.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Shiels scored what turned out to be Boston's winner four minutes later before a straight bizarre red shown to Gary Stohrer for what referee James Westgate possibly determined to be a stamp set off a chain of events which saw assistant Paul Bastock and coach Joe Simpson also sent down the tunnel.

Callum Stead and Johnson were on target for the Poppies, who had two penalty appeals - a handball against Scott Pollock, who netted the hosts' opener, and the contact which led to Johnson going down - turned down.

"I think so," Culverhouse said when asked whether the man in the middle ruined the game.

"He missed a penalty in the first half, a clear handball.

"Jonno got caught, otherwise would you go down? It's ridiculous. Even their players were saying 'no, he caught him'.

"Then he's lost all control. What Stohrs has done, I really don't know? To compound it we saw the fiasco of a power freak."

Those final moments apart, Culverhouse fully enjoyed the contest and his team's performance.

"I thought it was a hell of a game. Two sides really going at one another," he added.

"Then it comes down to small details and margins with the goals we conceded and the goals we scored.

"It's a shame all the headlines will be talking about one person. That's not how football works, it should be about two teams going for each other.