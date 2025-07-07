Progress pleases Horncastle Town bosses

Action from Horncastle's game with Winterton last weekend. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss John Rawdon says he’s been delighted with how his side’s pre-season has gone so far.

​The early stages of the Wongers’ return to action has seen some encouraging training sessions and two useful friendlies take place so far, with more games planned in ahead of the new Lincolnshire Premier League season.

And Rawdon says that he and fellow boss, his brother Will, have been enthused by what they’ve seen.

He said: “We had a really good first week back and the lads have worked really hard.

"There were two excellent training sessions and we’ve had two really competitive friendlies – the first seeing us lose 3-1 to the Boston League champions from a level below which was a fair result but we used 23 different players, having a look at a lot of new faces and lads who are coming through our under-18s.

"We then drew 1-1 at home to step six side Winterton Rangers on Saturday and we were really happy with the way the game went in terms of balance of play and the work rate the team put in and we took a look at some more new faces and tried a new system too.”

Rawdon says he’s also been pleased with how the Wongers’ squad is taking shape.

He added: “Retention has been brilliant. We lost one or two bodies but the nucleus of the squad and players we wanted to keep, we have kept, and we feel that’s fundamental in going forward this season having had a full year with this group now and set certain standards.

"We finished last season really well and it’s now about building on that and using this year to take that big step forward and improving our position from over the last few years.

"We’re still recruiting and have a few new faces training with us to add to the new signings already made.”

Horncastle go to newly-formed Grantham Town Reserves this weekend, who will play at step seven, before welcoming UCL Division One side Sleaford Town next Tuesday.