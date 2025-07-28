Promising youngster Jacob McLoughlin signs new deal with Gainsborough Trinity

Promising Jacob McLoughlin this week penned a deal that will keep him with Gainsborough Trinity this season.

The versatile 20-year-old, who started his career at National League outfit York City, has signed a contract with the higher ranked club, after spending last season on a dual registration at Club Thorne.

It is to testament to the progress made by McLoughlin there that the Trinity management were determined to make Jacob a longer term member of the Gainsborough set up.

“I am buzzing to sign and get the deal over the line,” said McLoughlin.

Jacob McLoughlin - new Trinity deal. Photo by Sean Cook, Foxby Media.

“I was around the club in pre-season last year and in the cup runs last year, which was great to be a part of.

“That and dual registering with Club Thorne has massively helped to get the minutes in - and it's just set me up for this year as well.”

The move came about due to an excellent relationship between Trinity boss Russ Wilcox and Club Thorne Chairman Rich Sennett.

“It made it easy because I could be here or there,” he said. “They worked it well for me and I got to play in a variety of positions which was good experience for me.

“I'm just happy to get the minutes in wherever I can and maybe chip in with a couple of goals too.”

“I am delighted to see Jacob sign for the club,” said Wilcox.

“He’s been with us for a while now on non-contract forms. He’s played a full season last year at Club Thorne, which helped him massively in his development. He picked up the Player of the Year Award there as well.

"He’s come back to us this pre-season and really impressed us.

“He’s figured in most of our friendlies and performed well at right back, centre back and in centre midfield.

"He’s got plenty more development in him too, as he’s still only 20 years old.”

Former manager at Thorne Jimmy O'Neill said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Jacob - the lad is a manager’s dream.

"He possesses a maturity beyond his years, which shows itself in his performances on the pitch and character in the dressing room. Last season he was outstanding for us and by the final few months of the season, he had improved again and was often the standout player on the pitch.”