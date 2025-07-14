Quick return for ex-Gainsborough Trinity goals ace Declan Howe

Former Gainsborough Trinity star Declan Howe makes a quick return to his former club this Saturday as the Holy Blues take on Scunthorpe United in their latest pre-season friendly.

And he will hope for a warm welcome from his old supporters after his sensational exploits for them in recent seasons.

Howe had stressed his departure was not to do with money but a chance to move into the full-time game.

He had scored 26 goals in 36 league games in 2023/24 and 24 in 41 league games in 2024/25, totalling 50 in 77, which is 0.65 goals a game.

Declan Howe is congratulated after netting yet another goal for Gainsborough.

His total in 2024/25 was 38 in 54 games and he scored 14 goals in 13 cup games.

Trinity boss Russ Wilcox said: “Dec earned himself the right to test himself in the full time environment.

“Please give him a warm welcome when he returns. He was fantastic for our football club – and a pleasure to work with.”

Howe won’t be the only threat for the recently promoted Enterprise National League side, as Trinity’s new look squad look to prepare for the league challenges that lay in wait.

Wilcox said: “Each of the upcoming home pre-season friendlies will provide us with a stern test.

“We have already played two away friendlies, against Club Thorne and Bottesford Town, and they have provided us with good work outs, and victories.

“We have been able to get minutes into the players and give opportunities for all of our signed players, some trialists and U21s in testing weather conditions.”

“It’s been good so far, getting to play some different shapes, getting the strikers on the scoresheet with Frank (Mulhern) grabbing a couple on his debut and Jonny (Margetts) getting a goal as well.

“We’ve played some good football, and had a bit more control in each game so far.

“Against Bottesford our rotation was great – and they couldn’t get near us.

“The victories are a bonus, but they are not our focus. Our focus is building for Saturday, 9th August.”

The fixtures are set to land later this week, with the management team keen to step up their preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Sky Bet League Two side Grimsby Town were due to visit on Tuesday evening

Other pre-season tests on the agenda for the Holy Blues are against Lincoln City (Wednesday 23rd July – 7.30pm), Brighouse Town (Saturday 26th July - 1pm) and Barnsley (Saturday 2nd August – 3pm).