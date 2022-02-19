Ramshaw expects plenty more 'twists and turns' this campaign as Boston United head to Chorley looking to regain play-off spot

Jordan Preston battles for the ball when United drew 2-2 with Chorley in November. Photo: Oliver Atkin

John Ramshaw believes Chorley are an 'outstanding side' but believes Boston United head north full of confidence.

The Pilgrims will run out at Victory Park this afternoon looking to ends their run of three games without victory.

But standing in their way are the Magpies, currently fifth in the National League North but with just one victory in five.

However, assistant manager Ramshaw believes there are many shocks left to come this campaign.

"There are 17 league games left so 51 points," he said.

"There's a lot of football left in this season and twists and turns.

"We're not giving up anything when there's points available."

Jake Wright jnr netted a last-gasp goal to earn the Pilgrims a 2-2 draw when the two sides met in Lincolnshire back in November.

Ninth-place Boston sit two points off Kettering, in the final play-off spot, with a game in hand, and Ramshaw hopes a good result this afternoon (KO 3pm) can kick start a run up the table.

"It'll be very difficult on Saturday, without a doubt," he added.

"Chorley are an excellent side. We went there with (previous club) Kettering and they were outstanding against us.

"We know it'll be a difficult game but we go there full of optimism, l know we've got enough quality to get a result."