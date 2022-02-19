RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Results from February 19:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
League: Nettleham v Nunsthorpe Tavern - postponed, Skegness Town Reserves 4 Tetney Rovers 2, Appleby Frodingham v Louth Town - postponed, Brigg Town CIC v Lincoln Moorlands Railway - postponed, Grantham Town Academy v Barton Town Reserves - postponed, Grimsby Borough Reserves 2 Sleaford Town Rangers 0, Lincoln United Development 6 Keelby United 1, Wyberton v Immingham Town - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 2 Pointon 7, Fulbeck United 3 Spilsby Town Res 2, Swineshead Institute 3 Railway Athletic 5, Wyberton Reserves v Skegness Town A - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Eagle United v Bull Athletic - postponed, Kirton Town v Hornncastle Town Res - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears v Bull Athletic Res - postponed, Holbeach Bank v FC Wrangle - postponed.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round one: Fishtoft v Freiston - postponed
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-finals: Boston College Res 6 Spilsby Town Res 6 (College won 6-5 on pens), Park United Res 3 Woodhall Spa Utd Res 2, Pointon Res v Swineshead Ins Res - abandoned, Railway Athletic Res v Fishtoft Res - postponed.
East Lincs Football Combination
Philip Jackson Division Two: North Cotes v Louth Old Boys Reserves - postponed, Scamblesby 1 North Somercotes United 2.
Brian Todd Homes Division Three: Louth Old Boys Development v Burgh Athletic Reserves - postponed.
Football Stuff Village Trophy: North Thoresby v Keelby United Reserves - postponed, AFC Grainthorpe v Manby - postponed.
KJ Florida Villas Town Trophy: Burgh Athletic 1 Cleethorpes Town A A 5, Louth Old Boys 2 Grimsby Borough Development 6, Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves v Market Rasen Town - postponed.
R&Y Autos Tom Sandys Trophy: Alford Town Res v Louth Old Boys Veterans - postponed.