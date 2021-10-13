Returning Joe Leesley will bring best out in Boston United leading scorer Danny Elliott, says manager

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Craig Elliott believes the return of Joe Leesley will bring out the best in leading scorer Danny Elliott.

The Pilgrims striker took his tally to 10 goals in 11 games last night following a brace in the 4-1 victory over Telford.

Elliott has been playing on the left of a front three in recent weeks due to Leesley's hamstring injury.

But with the former Harrogate Town man making his first start in 10 matches dating back to August 14's league opener against Spennymoor last night, Elliott was able to play in his favoured central role.

"It's his best position. I think a big problem we've had is that left-hand side, that balance," the manager said.

"I've been on record saying we miss (wide players) Terry (Hawkridge, now at Basford), Jay (Rollins, suspended) and Joe being injured.

"You could see tonight Joe looked more comfortable and Danny looked more comfortable.

"Against certain teams that maybe lack a little pace he's going to cause a lot of problems."

Elliott bagged his third double of the season but claiming a match ball with Boston still eludes him, having been brought off before Jake Wright jnr won and converted a penalty.

"I think he's gutted as he's close to his hat-trick again and he didn't want to go off," Elliott added.

"When the penalty was given I could feel his eyeballs in my back. But he's got save it for another day."

The arrival of Wright jnr and Jordan Burrow, replacing Fraser Preston and Elliott, saw the fresh attackers stretch Telford as two late goals, Leesley grabbing the other, killed off what had become a tense encounter.

And after the Pilgrims moved up to 10th - a point off the play-offs with a game in hand - after making it five straight home wins with 18 goals scored, Elliott hopes the supporters are enjoying life at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

"I just want people to enjoy the season," he said. "I remember when there were no fans allowed.

"It's football, it has ups and downs. We've got to enjoy the wins, that's what in say to the players and I hope the supporters can do that as well."

