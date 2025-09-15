Russ Wilcox was delighted by his side's fighting spirit in the win over Rushall Olympic. Pic: Heather King

Boss Russ Wilcox praised the character of his players following Gainsborough Trinity’s dramatic 2-1 FA Cup win over Rushall Olympic.

Jonny Margetts kept his cool to bang home a penalty four minutes into stoppage-time to book an away trip to Dunston in the next qualifying round.

“It was an incredible game, we go to the end of every game, not just the cup games,” said Wilcox.

“It was all about character. We went more direct in the second half because we had to do.

“On the balance of chances created we fully deserved to win that game by a country mile.

“Johnny only needs one moment. It was a pressure penalty, he took it and it takes us into the next round. It is brilliant to be in the next round.

“It is fantastic for the fans. I want them to be noisier when we are 1-0 down, to get behind us and inspire us to get the equaliser.

“We just kept going and going. The character is unbeatable, it is special. There is a core that tasted the FA Cup run last year and want more.”

The victory extended Trinity’s unbeaten streak to seven matches, with Wilcox also chalking up his 100th game in charge of the club.

“I have enjoyed it, I have loved it.” he added. “It has been challenging as it is, especially when I first came in.

“When you get a job it’s usually a team that is not doing well and it was a slow rebuild.

“We had to make sure the fundamentals were right, that was the key to the group. I said when I came in that the players had to work hard, you don't get anywhere without working hard, and they have taken that on board.

“The game hasn't changed that much. If you don't do the basics well, you’re not good in both boxes then you don't win games. I'd like to think my teams do that.”

Trinity trailed at half-time when Jordaan Brown turned home Carter Lycett’s free-kick nine minutes before the break.

The hosts levelled on 78 minutes when captain Bobby Johnson headed home.

Aaron Simpson hit the crossbar from six yards out, before another effort was hacked off the line.

But the comeback was wrapped up in dramatic fashion when Margetts kept his cool from the spot.