Sheffield United to give Boston United decision on Dewhurst and Gordon loan extensions this week

Marcus Dewhurst. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will find out this week whether Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon will be staying at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The Sheffield United youngsters' loan spells officially end after Sunday's National League North contest against Alfreton Town at Pilgrim Way.

Manager Craig Elliott is desperate to extend the loans of the keeper and central defender.

"We've asked the question and we should see (this week)," Elliott said.

"I think they've got a meeting on Thursday, so hopefully we can get some good news.

"They've been brilliant and I've really enjoyed watching them play."

Keeper Dewhurst has made seven appearances, impressing withy his shot stopping and distribution, even saving a penalty against Brackley this week.

Kyron Gordon. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Gordon has played four times for Boston since arriving from Bramall Lane.

"They've really added to the style of football we have," Elliott added.

"To lose them would be a real blow. You want that consistency, and for Marcus to stay would be a big one for us."

With Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright facing long spells on the sidelines, the Pilgrims are desperate to keep the Blades pair at the club.

Dewhurst's parent club have earmarked the stopper for a move to a Football League club in the January transfer window, so Boston's hopes will hang on whether any club is keen to bring him in.

One loan player Elliott doesn't need to worry about is Jake Leake, the Hull City defender returning for a second spell.

The Pilgrims had been attempting to bring the teenager back to the club for several weeks, the move sped up after left back Scott Duxbury was sidelined.

"I've asked a lot of times to get Jake back because he can play on that left hand side, centre back and wing back," Elliott added.

"But when I knew knew Dux had Covid it became urgent.

"It's great to have him back, he's a top player and top lad."

