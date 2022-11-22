Skegness boss left happy with win over Sherwood

Chris Rawlinson was pleased with the response from his Skegness Town side as they secured a 2-0 win at Sherwood Colliery on Saturday.

The Lilywhites had been beaten 4-1 at home by Quorn the previous week, but two goals in the first 14 minutes from Jonny Lockie and Gary King secured three points in Nottinghamshire.

And Rawlinson was full of praise for his players.

He said: “I was really pleased with our performance. Sherwood are a big, strong, physical side and we more than matched them in that department and with almost a full squad to choose from I was incredibly pleased with the level of the football we played.

"A couple of early goals always help but we were a constant threat in the offensive third and the scoreline should have been much more comfortable, but we limited them to one shot so after shipping four last week that was really encouraging.”

Skegness are back in action on Wednesday night (23rd) with a trip to Pinchbeck United in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy, before they then host Heather St John’s in the league on Saturday.

Rawlinson said: “The Senior Trophy is a competition which is important to us but the rules of the competition do make it very difficult as once again we have a few injuries in the camp, and as the reserves and A team play in the Junior Cup and the players are then cup tied.

"So it does make the player pool to pick from severely reduced, but whatever side we manage to get out we will give it our all.

"Moving on to Heather St John's at home on Saturday, we have a really good chance to cement ourselves in the top half of the table, although we have to be massively aware that they are starting to pick up and got their first win last Saturday, so it is in no terms an easy game.

