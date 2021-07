Jonny Lockie during his time with Spalding.

Skegness Town have bolstered their attacking options by bringing in striker Jonny Lockie.

The forward has previous experience with Spalding United and Holbeach United.

The Lilywhites promoted to the UCL Premier North this summer, have already brought in Conor Marshall, Jack Wightwick, Duran Reynolds and Ricky Lovelace this summer.

They announced Lockie's arrival this evening.