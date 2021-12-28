Skegness Town looking to maintain impressive Yellowbelly derby record as they entertain Pinchbeck United

Conor Marshall.

Skegness Town will entertain Pinchbeck United on the back of a five-star performance - looking to maintain their fantastic record in Lincolnshire derbies.

Nathan Collins’ side thrashed United Counties League Premier Division North basement boys Holbeach United 5-1 in before Christmas thanks to braces from Jonny Lockie and Jordan Smith and a finish from Conor Marshall.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town will now turn their attention to the arrival of Pinchbeck today (KO 3pm).

Lewis Thorogood’s Knights are 16th in the table, just outside the bottom two following their recent victory over 17th place Selston.

That win ended a run of 12 straight defeats, which included a 3-0 defeat at Skegness in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy, but they were beaten again this weekend, 1-0 against Deeping Rangers.

The Lilywhites - who also beat the Knights 1-0 in the FA Cup in August and 3-0 in the Lincs Senior Trophy- will want to maintain their impressive run against Yellowbelly opposition when they meet at the Vertigo Stadium - especially as their two matches after that come against Boston Town and Deeping.

Skegness have won seven and drawn one of their eight matches against Lincolnshire opponents this season, scoring 22 and conceding six.

The only draw to date was a 2-2 stalemate against Boston, Collins’ former club, at the Vertigo Stadium.