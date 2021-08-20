Skegness Town turn attention to FA Cup action

FA Cup time for Skegness Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town will turn their attention to FA Cup action tomorrow.

The Lilywhites will travel to United Counties League Premier North rivals Anstey Nomads for their preliminary round fixture.

James Petronzio's goal saw Nathan Collins' side win their extra-preliminary round match at Pinchbeck United while Anstey also overcame UCL Premier North opposition by a solitary goal, Michael Reeve's penalty enough to progress at the expense of Sleaford Town.