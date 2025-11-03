​Sleaford denied in 4-4 thriller

Ben Ashall was on target for Sleaford. Photo: Steve Davies.

​Sleaford Town had to make do with a point from a 4-4 draw at FC Grace Dieu on Saturday – despite having led 3-0 at one point.

​The hosts are in the top five but seemed out of sight before battling back to lead, only for a late goal to bring the Greens a point on the road.

The Greens took the lead just five minutes in when Taylor Gray netted from close range.

A second came for Sleaford less than five minutes later, this time through Lewis Smith.

A long ball from Josh Wilson was flicked on by Taylor, before a misplaced pass by Grace Dieu’s Farah Abdi set the striker through. He placed his shot into the bottom corner.

Gray caused chaos for the Grace Dieu as the 15 minute mark passed. The striker was brought down in the box, with the referee being given no choice but to point at the spot. Penalty taker Ben Ashall sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, hitting the bottom corner and giving Sleaford a comfortable lead.

But the hosts pulled one back and added another on the half-hour mark before then having Abdi sent off for fouling Gray as the last man.

However, they got level on 54 minutes to complete the comeback.

A fourth came minutes later, as a ball across goal from Ezeja met Alis Halliaci at the back post, who tapped it in.

Sleaford managed to claim a fourth goal to stop a complete comeback . A long throw from Ashall was flicked into the path of Gray, who’s composed effort nestled into the back of the net.

Gray hit the bar late on, then substitute James Twigg received a second yellow card late on, both sides ultimately making do with a point.

Sleaford, now in 13th place, will now look ahead to a trip to Southwell City this Saturday, hoping to continue a good run of form in hope for more points in the UCL Division One.