Sleaford Town get back in the top five

​Sleaford Town moved back into the UCL Premier North play-off places last weekend with a 2-0 win at Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals in each half from Dom Kew and Jacob Fenton proved the key to the success, which was the Greens’ fourth win in a row in all competitions.

And player-boss Tom Ward was delighted with the three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the club’s social media channels: “It was a really good performance from the boys which puts us back in the play-off places, with a game in hand, four wins on the bounce and a clean sheet so we can’t argue too much, especially with all the away games we've been having recently.

Dom Kew (no.28) bundles home the opening goal at Kimberley. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

"I always feel like we're an attacking threat against any team in this league but I felt against Kimberley we were excellent defensively as a unit and I think that’s where we get a lot of our joy, with our pressing and hard work and regains creating the waves of attack and the forward players rarely let us down.”

Sleaford, who lost defender Joe Braithwaite to Newark Town last week, now prepare for two tough home games as they look to cement their place in the top five – the Greens currently unbeaten in the league at Eslaforde Park.

They first host Deeping Rangers on Wednesday night (11th), who sit just three points behind the Greens in the league standings, before Lincoln United arrive on Saturday. They currently sit just a point behind Sleaford and with a game in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ward said: “Deeping are always good rivals to us and are on a strong run as well, with some dangerous players they’ve added to their team this year.

"But we’ll look to dominate at home as we have been doing of late and hopefully have some key bodies back through the door as well.

"Lincoln has always been a big game traditionally for Sleaford, right from when I grew up watching Town, and getting to play at Ashby Avenue is great when we go there, but I’m more concerned about Deeping beforehand initially.”