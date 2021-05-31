Sleaford Town unveil new club crest

The new club crest.

Sleaford Town have unveiled their new club crest.

The badge maintains many of the traditional aspects of the previous design, while giving a modern feel.

Explaining the design as they unveiled it online, the Greens explained: “The Carre’s shield remains prominent. The agricultural links are referenced by the ear of wheat either side of the circle.

“The eagle sits proudly above the shield but is facing forward looking towards the future. Our competitive founding year of 1923 appears along with the inverted triangle to symbolise our heritage as Sleaford Red Triangle. The old and new footballs signify past and future.”

The new crest may well be a taste of things to come as new chairman Nigel Wedgwood and vice-chairman Dean Williams look to revamp all aspects at Eslaforde Park.

A new motto - Ready. Together. Relentless. We Are Sleaford - has also been announced.

A message from the newly-formed board said: “We’ve created a blueprint for the next few years.

“We want to keep the roots and spirit of this club as we found it, but we want to create new history for Sleaford. We are responsible for creating the future.”