Southend United head coach left frustrated after game against Boston United is abandonded just minutes after kick-off

Boston United's game with Southend United was called off after seven minutes after the fog rolled in.

Southend United’s head coach Kevin Maher admitted he was left frustrated but understood the decision to abandon their game at Boston United just minutes after kick-off.

It left the 376 travelling supporters facing a long trip back to Essex after a wasted journey to Lincolnshire.

The game was suspended after seven minutes due to thick fog limiting visibility, before being called off by referee Craig Hicks 30 minutes later with the scoreline still goalless.

Speaking to the club’s media, Maher said: “Obviously it’s very frustrating because you want a game of football of course. We’ve all travelled up, taken a great number of fans again and I feel for them coming up on a midweek, spending money and obviously we want a game for them.

“The referee went by the protocols to be fair to him given to him from the National League, PGMOL and the police.

“In fairness to him as he said, you can’t have a linesman this side trying to give an offside when you can't see across the pitch, and if someone loses a game because of that then it turns into a bit of a farce, so understanding these reasons you’ve got to back referees at these times.”

Maher also gave his take on the weather.

“It was quite unbelievable really because it came in so fast just as the warm-up was coming towards the end and you’re thinking what’s going on.

“Speaking to a couple of their staff members, they said it was due in at 11pm but it has obviously come in a lot sooner.

“It [the ball] went over the far side and we didn’t know what was going on. You understand the reason but it’s frustrating.”

