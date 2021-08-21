Ten-man Brigg Town defeat Hallam

Brigg Town.

Brigg Town secured a 2-1 home win against Hallam FC on Saturday.

Dayle Hutson put the Zebras ahead before the visitors levelled, after Brigg had Wayne Graves dismissed.

However, Martin Pembleton won it for the 10 men.

Jack Boswell and Alfie Usher were on target as the Zebras drew 2-2 at North Ferriby United in midweek.

Levi Tarbotton gave the hosts a fourth minute lead, only for Brigg to turn the game on its head.

However, Danny Buttle ensured the hosts got their share of the spoils.

Brigg travel to Armthorpe Welfare tonight (KO 7.45pm) and entertain Clipstone on Saturday (KO 3pm).