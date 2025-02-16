'The best team lost' - Graham Coughlan's verdict on Boston United's defeat at FC Halifax Town

Boston United were beaten again after struggling in front of goal. Pic: Chris Bray.

Graham Coughlan was again left frustrated after watching his Boston United side fail to deliver in front of goal.

The relegation-threatened Pilgrims battled hard but failed to deliver a spark en route to a 1-0 defeat at FC Halifax Town.

“The better team didn't win the game, but we all know what football is about,” he said. “It's about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We didn't put it in the back of the net and we had several chances. If it was a boxing match the ref would have stopped it, but if it's a boxing match we don’t have the knock-out punch.

“We seem unable to take chances , we seem unable to put the ball in the back of the net, to see the game out and take points here and there.

“I can't fault the workrate or the commitment, each and every one of them were outstanding.

“You wont see a better first half performance from a team in this division, they were excellent. Unfortunately we didn't create enough good goal scoring chances.

“I thought the fans were outstanding today. It's really tough standing here and praising people, but I thought the fans and players represented the club really really well.

“To come away from here having run over a top six team, it is difficult to work out, but we know where our issues are, we have to be better.

Halifax keeper Sam Johnson made a decent save to keep out an angled Keaton Ward effort, while Jacob Hazel was denied from long-range by the home stopper.

Johnson was involved again before the break, denying Ward and then thwarting Hazel on the follow-up.

Halifax took the lead 16 minutes after the break with Ryan Galvin skipping clear down the Town left to deliver a pinpoint cross for Jamie Cooke to sweep home from close-range.

The Pilgrims huffed and puffed in the closing stages and saw Zak Mills denied by a goalline clearance with virtually the last kick of the game.

