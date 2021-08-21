Tom Platt sees improvements, says Boston United must 'stick together' as they look for first points of the season

Tom Platt. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United must 'stick together' as they continue to search for their first point of the National League North season, according to Tom Platt.

The midfielder was speaking following today's 1-0 defeat at AFC Fylde, in which he saw improvements on the opening day reverse against Spennymoor Town.

"We've got to stick together and keep working hard," Platt told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"We've created a few chances today and it's a tough place to come.

"Defensively we were solid today. Overall, I think it was an improvement and we've got to build on that.

Platt also thanked the supporters who got behind the side in the first away day they were able to attend in more than a year.

"They're brilliant aren't they? As soon as you're out for the warm-up they're getting behind you and we really appreciate the support they give us everywhere, not just at home.