Tom Ward leaves Sleaford Town with a 'heavy heart'... but doesn't rule out returning

Tom Ward. Photo: Craig Harrison

Tom Ward says it is with a 'heavy heart' that he has handed in his resignation as Sleaford Town boss - but he hasn't ruled out returning in the future.

It was announced this morning that the player-manager had quit his role at Eslaforde Park, the Greens releasing a statement about his departure.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward, who took over from former boss Jamie Shaw earlier this season, said his decision came after the club project 'altered'.

"Sadly, I am announcing that yesterday I handed in my resignation at Sleaford Town, which has been accepted," he said in a statement.

"I'm very proud to have helped develop my boyhood club and steer them away from relegation to a strong league position.

MORE GREENS: Club announce Ward's departure - statement

"Regretfully, the project I invested in has recently altered and with a heavy heart I must now withdraw.

"It has been a delight to spark the return of local talent and showcase both my playing and management abilities."

Ward's tenure saw the Greens win nine, lose nine and draw just once, but importantly pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

The Greens also saw a record home attendance of 366 for December 28's 3-1 victory over Boston Town.

"Thank you to the players who have given everything to help an ambitious project. I hope we will one day get the opportunity to finish what we started," he added.

"Thank you to the Sleaford community that turned out in greater and greater numbers, setting records through the gate to support the team.

"I hope Sleaford continues to progress and makes everyone proud."