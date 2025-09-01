Tough draw as Gainsborough Trinity aim for another FA Cup run

Gainsborough Trinity hope Saturday's late 2-1 First Qualifying Round win has set them on the road to another good run in the FA Cup after last season's heroics.

Last season they marched all the way to the Second Round Proper, but it won't be easy after Monday's Second Qualfying Round draw gave the Holy Blues a tricky home draw to Rushall Olympic on Saturday, 13th September (3pm).

Happy Trinity manager Russ Wilcox said: “Cup fever - it’s massive!

“With our home pitch being in superb condition – all you can wish for is a home draw and we’ve got that, so I am delighted.

“It’s a tough draw against a side unbeaten in our league after relegation from National League North last season.

“There has been big changes in their squad since we beat them last season in the FA Trophy, but we will give it our all to continue our cup run.”

The two sides have now been drawn together four times in recent seasons, Trinity shading it two wins to one.

On Saturday, Jonny Margetts snatched the win with a late goal and Wilcox said: “It could have finished five apiece, but it was great to nick it at the death.

“It was a great cross from Sisa (Tuntulwana), and Jonny was on the spot - great finish. He’s hit the post before that as well.

“I thought we got a bit more control of the game in the second half by changing the shape, but it’s cup football and it’s about winning – and we have done that.

“We showed great spirit and togetherness, going 1-0 down at a difficult place, who had won four out of five and are top of their league - a good team and a good manager.

“We did well to get back into it. We did have opportunities – we just need to be better and be more clinical.

“But concentrating on ourselves – and us being in the hat - that’s all you can ask for.”

Before the FA Cup once again becomes the priority, Wilcox’s men return to league action on Saturday against another of the sides relegated from National League North.

Warrington Town come to Lincolnshire having struggled to adapt to life back in the Northern Premier League.

Paul Carden’s Yellows visit Gainsborough with one win in their opening six games, sitting 18th in the table and crashing out of the FA Cup 3-0 at home to Bamber Bridge,

But Wilcox remains wary of the threat they will pose, saying: “Warrington have some very experienced players in their squad, and every team in the division is capable of beating anyone in the division.

“So we will have to be at our best to get something out of the game.

“We will prepare properly and go out there looking to do things right, be better in both boxes, and do everything we can to pick up all three points.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​