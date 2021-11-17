'Two tough ones' up next for Horncastle Town, but Wongers buoyed by Rangers win

Scott Lowman netted the winner. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Horncastle Town are preparing for ‘two tough ones’ - but the Wongers will travel north on Saturday buoyed by another three points in the bag.

George Parkinson and Scott Lowman were on target as Town beat visitors Sleaford Town Rangers 2-1 on Friday night to end the weekend 14th in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

Ollie Eagle responded for Rangers, who also had Han Stevens dismissed.

“It was nice to get a result even if the performance wasn’t as good as it could have been,” said manager Andrew Cotton.

“We’re happy with the three points and they made it really difficult for us.

“They went down to 10 men and we scored with 10 to go.

“But they made our lives really difficult. Credit to them, but it gives us a little bit more positivity.”

Attention now turns to Saturday’s trip to eighth-place Nunsthorpe Tavern before the arrival of Lincoln Moorlands Railway, currently fourth, a week later.

“We’ve two real tough ones coming up,” Cotton added.

“We know we’re in for two tough games and may have to set up a little more conservatively to deal with that.”

Only five points separate 10th-place Barton Town Reserves and the Wongers, and Cotton hopes a few good results in the coming weeks could see his side climb the

table.

“We’d certainly like to be in and around that mid-table position to make something of the season,” he said.

“We knew it was going to be difficult and it’s good to see what phase the young lads in the side are in in terms of their development, but it’d be nice to start competing in and around that middle of the table.

“We’re picking points up and still very competitive in the majority of games.

“We just need the results to back up the performances.”