UCL PREMIER NORTH: Boston Town, Sleaford Town and Skegness Town prepare for derby day

Boston's outgoing boss Gary Edgley. Photo: Craig Harrison

Tomorrow will be Lincolnshire derby day for Boston Town, Sleaford Town and Skegness Town.

Gary Edgley will take charge of the Poachers for the final time before leaving his role as Sleaford visit the Mortgages For You Stadium.

But as he hopes to bow out on a high, the Greens - with Charlie Ward, Joe Smith, Kyle Watkins who all began the season with Boston in their ranks - will be looking to spoil the party and put back-to-back defeats behind them.

While Sleaford have two games to play after Monday's match up, Skegness, like Boston, will end their season this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Lilywhites could still have their say at what happens in the relegation battle as they are away at second-placed Pinchbeck United.

The Knights beat Newark 3-0 on Saturday to move to within two points of Selston and safety.