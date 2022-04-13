"We want to be successful!" New Boston Town boss Martyn Bunce reveals his plans for club

Martyn Bunce will arrive in the Boston Town dug-out determined to establish the Poachers as a force in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Current manager Gary Edgley will step down after the campaign ends on Easter Monday, having transformed the club from relegation battlers to a side currently eighth in the Premier Division North.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Bunce is determined to build on the foundations already laid.

"We want to establish ourselves as a top UCL side again, Boston Town have always been that," he said.

"Gary's established that again this year, now it's up to us to try to push on a little bit more and sustain that.

"We want to be successful."

Bunce - who was named as the new boss yesterday - joked his return to Tattershall Road, where he played under Percy Freeman and alongside the likes of Jim Kabia, Chris Cook and Derrick Nuttell in the early 1990s, made him 'feel old' yet excited by the task at hand.

Bunce in the Boston United dug-out.

"I'm looking forward to get started pre-season," he added.

"It's my hometown club and people who have been down to the club recently can see the direction it's going in.

"Gary, on the pitch, has done a great job turning things around and attracting some good players.

"Also off the pitch the clubhouse is fantastic. Speaking to the chairman (Mick Vines), some of the plans they've got going forward sound really exciting.

"It's a club looking to establish itself as a top UCL club again."

While the new manager knows plenty of the Poachers' squad from his stints with Boston United, and their centre of excellence, as well as Skegness Town, he is keen to keep the squad members from further afield at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

"There's a few lads from away that I don't know," Bunce continued.

"Hopefully in the next few days I'll be touching base, but a lot of the local players I've got good relationships with already.

"Hopefully it should be a smooth transition."

Bunce confirmed that current player-assistant Lori Borbely will remain part of his staff, but other members of the team are yet to be confirmed.

"It's at the stage where a lot of people are still involved with other clubs so it's not the right time for me to see what their plans are," he said.

"Lori will be in the dug-out. I'll be looking to probably get two more coaches in, but they've got to be the right people."

After recently coaching at Grantham Town, Bunce admitted he started to get the managerial bug back, stating: "It's a great opportunity and the more I chat with Lori and the chairman the more excited I get about the club.

"It was niggling at me and I thought this would be a good place to be.

"The timing's good. There are good people at the club."

Bunce assistant manager at Wyberton as they won the Lincolnshire League and was Dennis Greene's number two at Boston United, acting as interim boss after his former boss' departure.

Pilgrims chairman David Newton is among the well wishers sending good luck messages to Bunce this week.