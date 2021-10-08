UCL PREMIER NORTH: New-look Sleaford Town aim to bounce back, Skegness Town and Boston Town face top-three tests

There's all to play for in the UCL Premier this weekend. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town will entertain Melton Town on Saturday, looking to get back to winning ways.

Tom Ward's side - complete with four new arrivals this week - were beaten 1-0 by Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers on Wednesday.

However, they are looking to put that narrow loss behind them at Eslaforde Park on Saturday.

Melton are newcomers to the UCL Premier North this season, and have ex-Boston United strikers Ryan Robbins and Spencer Weir-Daley - a former teammate of Ward's - in their ranks.

Skegness Town face a tough test against highfliers Gresley Rovers at the Moat Ground.

Rovers - unbeaten in their last eight contests - ended the weekend second in the table, but only five points ahead of seventh-place Skegness, who have a game in hand.

Nathan Collins' side beat Eastwood 1-0 at the weekend.

Boston Town are looking to extend their five-game unbeaten run at third-place Heather St John's.