UCL PREMIER NORTH: Rayner fires Skegness Town back to winning ways, Boston Town five unbeaten but defeat for Sleaford Town on the road

Conor Marshall. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Kieran Rayner grabbed the only goal of the game as Skegness Town beat visitors Eastwood CIC.

His finish, seconds into the second half, proved the difference at the Vertigo Stadium as the Lilywhites ended a three-game losing run with three points against the Red Badgers.

Conor Marshall was named man of the match.

Elsewhere in the United Counties League Premier Division, Boston Town earned a point in a goalless draw at Heanor.

The results stretches the Poachers' unbeaten run to five matches.

Sleaford Town were beaten 2-0 at Leicester Nirvana.

After back-to-back wins, the Greens came unstuck in Leicestershire as Eddie Lee scored the decisive goals in the 32nd and 34th minutes.