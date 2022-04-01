UCL PREMIER NORTH: Skegness Town, Boston Town and Sleaford Town want to finish with a flourish

Skegness Town head to Eastwood CFC on Saturday, looking to finish their season with a flourish.

The Lilywhites have caught the eye following the summer’s promotion to the United Counties League Premier Division North and Nathan Collins’ side - currently sixth in the table with four games left to go - trail fifth-place Heather St John's by four points.

Weekend opponents Eastwood are 13th in the table but appear to have hit some form.

They recorded a good 3-2 victory over seventh-place Melton Town on their 3G Pro-Direct Stadium pitch at the weekend, drawing 2-2 Boston Town the week before.

Saturday’s contest sees Skegness head to Nottinghamshire looking to bounce back from the weekend’s 2-0 reverse at Leicester Nirvana.

Eighth-place Boston - who have set a deadline for applications for the soon-to-be-vacant manger’s role - host Leicester Nirvana at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

They were beaten 2-1 by Loughborough Students at the weekend.

Sleaford beat Newark 3-0 on Saturday. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boss Gary Edgley will step down at the end of the season and the closing date for hopefuls is April 7, although the club will start interviewing from April 1.

Any applicants should send their CV to club secretary Eddie Graves at [email protected]

Sleaford Town are looking to build on the weekend's 3-0 victory over Newark which manager Tom Ward conceded was 'flattering' as they are due to travel to Heather St John’s.

However, Wednesday's 'jinxed' contest against Anstey Nomads was postponed again following Covid cases in the camp.