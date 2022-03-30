"Jinxed?" Sleaford Town v Anstey Nomads postponed again

Sleaford Town's home match against Anstey Nomads has been postponed again.
The Greens were due to host their highflying United Counties League Premier Division North rivals this evening, a fortnight after the contest was postponed due to a waterlogged Eslaforde Park pitch.
But the FA's Full Time website reports the contest is on hold due to 'confirmed positive Covid-19 tests'.
"Regrettably tonight's game at home to The Nomads has been called off due to several players falling ill," a Town statement read.
"We will of course let you know about the re-arranged date. Beginning to think this game is jinxed."
Sleaford manager Tom Ward had said his side were looking forward to the challenge this evening.