UCL PREMIER NORTH: Sleaford Town begin life without Jamie Shaw, away trips for Boston Town and Skegness Town

Boston Town head to Selston tomorrow - looking to get back to winning ways following a rollercoaster week.

Last Tuesday’s 4-1 drubbing of Holbeach United saw the Poachers top the UCL Premier Division North table. However, a heavy 4-0 defeat to Gresley Rovers at the DWB Stadium on Saturday saw Gary Edgley’s side lose top spot.

Third-bottom Selston drew 2-2 at Eastwood Community on Monday, ending a their four game losing streak.

Kick off at Mansfield Road will be at 3pm.

Skegness Town will head to Quorn buoyed by a six-point week.

Nathan Collins’ side moved up to fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division North after Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Heanor Town.

It was a different story at Sleaford Town last Wednesday night, where Skegness stormed into a 5-0 lead, eventually winning 5-2.

Quorn have won one of their four league games to date, defeating Holbeach United.

Sleaford Town will begin life without Jamie Shaw - who has left his managerial role for a position as director - hosting Eastwood Community (KO 3pm).

The Greens were beaten 5-0 at Anstey Nomads on Saturday.