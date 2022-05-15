Edit Account-Sign Out

VIDEO: Wyberton managers Jon Macleod and Jamie Hanton celebrate the double

Colts win league and county cup

By Duncan Browne
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 5:14 am
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 11:38 am

Wyberton were awarded the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title on Saturday, eight days after claiming the Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Managers Jon Macleod and Jamie Hanton reflect on the past few days, which also saw them beaten in the Supplementary Cup final by Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

The Colts were handed the league trophy after Brigg Town CIC were unable to raise a side.

Most Popular

Click here for a photo gallery of their league title celebrations.

Jon Macleod and Jamie Hanton.
Wyberton