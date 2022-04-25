Ward wants Sleaford Town to come back 'stronger' next season

Tom Ward wants his Greens to be 'stronger' next season.

The Greens player-boss has completed his first campaign as manager of his hometown club after taking over the role early in the campaign.

Town ended the season 12th in the United Counties League Premier Division North, and ward now has plans to turn his side into highfliers.

"Really pleased with the lads," he reflected after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Heather St John's.

"Now looking forward to a beer with them. We'll reflect on the season, look at what we've done and come back next season stronger."

Jacob Fenton netted a consolation for the Greens after goals from Cameron Collins, John Mills, Sam Ellis and James Spruce had given the hosts a 4-0 interval lead at the weekend, St John's ending their campaign sixth.

"To be totally honest, I thought they were much better than us in the first half," Ward reflected afte rthe contest.

"I thought they played some really good stuff and we missed several opportunities.

"Kyle (Watkins) has had one cleared off the line, which I think the keeper's given up on.

"We had a couple more good chances, the keeper's made good saves. I've had one cleared off the line as well and we went in 4-0 down.

"They were better than us first half, but they definitely weren't four goals better than us."

It may well have been a frustrating 45 minutes for the Greens, but Ward was delighted with his side's response for the final half of their season.

He continued: I spoke to the boys at half time and said 'let's go win the second half'.

"We adjusted a few things formation wise and missed opportunities again.

"But we took the chance well when it came to Fenny.

"That makes it a little bit more respectable for us, but it could have been very different on the day.

"But overall, really proud of them lads.

"A lot of people don't see what goes on behind the scenes, but we had 11 fit players today, one of which came off.