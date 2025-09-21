It was another tough day for struggling Boston United. Pic: Chris Bray.

Graham Coughlan felt his players let themselves down during Boston United’s 2-0 defeat against Boreham Wood.

Second half goals from Zak Brunt and Abdul Abdulmalik saw Boston slip to a lacklustre loss to add to their National League struggles.

“We are a better team without the ball and today we didn’t show that at all,” he said.

“There wasn't one player I could pick out and say he has done well or get nearer his potential. We were really poor and you can’t shy away from it.

“We didn’t turn up, with or without the ball. We let ourselves down and didn't perform.

“The disappointing thing for me is the character. Over my tenure it has been positive, we have been reslient and tough to beat. That was not a tough team to beat and that is a worry.

“They were very good, we were very bad.They had a desire to keep the ball out of the net. Their two centre-halves kicked and headed everything, ours didn't. It gave them a building block and a base.

“They held the ball up and made simple basic passes, we didn’t. It was men against boys and it was a tough one to take.”

After a tight first half, in which Wood had enjoyed the better chances, the visitors took a stranglehold after the break with quickfire strikes from Brunt and Abdulmalik.

United's woes were evidenced by not getting a shot on target until the 89th minute when substitute Kieren Donnelly forced West Ham United loanee Finley Herrick into a smart save.

The defeat left Coughlan vowing the club would stick together and tough it out.

"I’m sure people will be gunning for me, I have no issues with that,” he said.

“I have to stick with the players and back them up and look after them as best as I can. If anyne can help them its going to be me.

“Maybe it is my time. I don’t know, if the fans want that I have no problems with that.

“It wasn’t nice to see the comments. I’ll take all the blows and the hits. We do our best with what we have got. Occasionally they let themselves down but we have to stick it together.”