"We expect a tough game!" Boston United U19s look to continue 100 per cent start to season at leaders Guiseley

The Pilgrims are away at Guiseley today.

Boston United's youngsters face a tough test at Guiseley in the National League U19 Alliance this afternoon.

The Pilgrims - who have won their opening two league contests against Solihull Moors and Chesterfield - are looking for three in a row.

However, head coach Mark Thompson knows the table topping Lions, who have won all four of their league matches to date, will pose a stern test (KO 1pm).

"We expect a tough game," he said.

"They beat Rochdale in the Youth Cup and they're notoriously strong, but we started with two out of two in the league.

"Our main aim has always been to be competitive in the league."

The Pilgrims bowed out of the FA Youth Cup following a 5-2 extra-time reverse against Mansfield Town last week.

Thompson labelled his under 18s side an ‘absolute credit’ to the club.

A cup run which began in tragic circumstances saw the young Pilgrims side put adversity behind them to reach the first round, eventually losing 5-2 in extra-time to Mansfield Town on Thursday evening.

Boston’s first game at West Bridgford was abandoned after home-team player Dylan Rich collapsed minutes into the contest after suffering a cardiac arrest, tragically passing away days later.

The Pilgrims won the re-arranged fixture, played in a sombre mood, before also beating Dunkirk, Mickleover and Chesterfield on their way to the first round proper.

“The boys have been an absolute credit, you look at the difficult start we had, it was a terrible start to the competition for us,” Thompson said.

“The way we’ve managed to grind it out, stick together and get that far deserves even more credit.

“I’m proud of them, they’ve done so well to get that far.”

Elliot Foster put the Pilgrims in front at the Jakemans Community Stadium before Freddie Pitts – who was later dismissed – and Jack Deakin to put the visitors ahead.

Ben Robson forced extra-time for the hosts, but two more goals from Deakin in front of Town manager Nigel Clough settled the contest in the additional 30 minutes, Max Hurdis adding a fifth in the final seconds.

