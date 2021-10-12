"We have to bounce back!" Joe Leesley ready for 'massive' game as Boston United host Dennis Greene's Telford

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Joe Leesley says Boston United must get back to winning ways against Telford and 'show the fans we're hurting'.

The Pilgrims were beaten 3-1 at Gateshead on Saturday, leaving them 14th in the National League North - four points off the top seven, albeit with two games in hand.

Now the winger has his sights set on putting the club back on the right track for promotion when the Bucks visit the Jakemans Community Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm).

"It's a massive game now, especially after (defeat at Gateshead)," he said.

"We have to bounce back, we have to show the fans we're hurting and show the fans we care.

"We've got to start picking up points, we're already adrift of where we want to be.

"We have to put pressure on ourselves as a squad and as players. We've got to bounce right back and do it quickly."

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

United manager Craig Elliott is looking for a response from his squad.

He said: "We've got to win Tuesday, we need wins in this league and that's what we aim to get.

"We've got to get back on it."

Former Boston manager Dennis Greene will take charge of the Bucks after being named interim manager following the departure of Gavin Cowan.

Dennis Greene.

His first game in charge of the side second-bottom in the division was Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Spennymoor Town.