Boston United made it four wins in a row to keep their survival hopes a huge boost.

Graham Coughlan is warning that Boston United must maintain their work ethic and intensity if they are to achieve National League survival.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keaton Ward hit the winner as the Pilgrims beat Braintree 1-0 on Saturday to get within touching distance of escaping the relegation zone.

But the United boss says his players must maintain their current standards to give them a fighting chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still adrift and that's the key,” he said. “We need to win the next game and keep picking points up.

“We have to continue with the work rate and attitudes and we have to keep the intensity going. We know where we are trying to get to and it’s about adding and building to get the required target to achieve our goals.

“The players put their bodies on the line for the club and the cause. I'm really pleased for he players, the fans and the clubs, but I want it again.”

United had to produce a solid rearguard action to protect their clean sheet - but duly held on for a fourth successive away win for the first time since 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward was one of two players coming into the starting XI ahead of kick-off, alongside Connor Teale, as Graham Coughlan opted to freshen things up following their brilliant 3-0 midweek win at Yeovil Town.

Braintree blazed the first chance of the game off target, with full-back Ryan Clampin drilling across goal and wide after motoring into the Boston penalty area.

The Pilgrims took the lead when Jacob Hazel clipped Ward into the clear and after seeing Henry Gray make an initial save, the United number 7 stroked home the rebound.

Jimmy Knowles was close to making it 2-0 a couple of minutes later, but fired wide of the far post when well-placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Gregory made an excellent, sprawling save to deny Kyreece Lisbie, as Braintree cranked up the pressure with a series of set-pieces around the box.

Jai Rowe headed too high from a Ward corner, while United had a number of half-chances to kill off the contest on the break after the interval.

Knowles' effort deflected behind, Hazel arrowed a low effort a fraction wide and substitute Tony Weston was denied by keeper Gray.