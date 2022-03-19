"We need to win as much as they do!" Shane Byrne believes Boston United can upset leaders Gateshead

Shane Byrne is targeting an upset - and three vital points - as National League North leaders Gateshead visit the Jakemans Community Stadium this afternoon.

Twenty-five points separate the table-topping Heed and the Pilgrims in eighth.

But a Boston win could, if York City are beaten at Southport, see United move back into the play-off spots this afternoon.

"I fancy myself in any game in this league," Byrne said.

"I've played at this level for a long enough time and we've got a good enough squad to go and beat anybody.

"I won't take them lightly, they're free flowing and scoring goals for fun. But we need to win as much as they do."

Gateshead's last visit to Boston saw the hosts win 5-2 in the 2019-20 play-off semi-final.

Shane Byrne in action during Boston United's draw at Alfreton Town in midweek. Photo: Oliver Atkin

But the in-form leaders arrive with 19 points from a possible 21, having scored 23 times in those seven contests.

They are also the division's top scorers, having netted 71 times in 31 games. Kidderminster Harriers are their closest rivals in the goals for column, having found the opposition's net 53 times.

Byrne is calling on the United support to play their part this afternoon (KO 3pm).

"It'll be an interesting game and hopefully a lot of people get down the JCS and come and support us," he added.

"I'm thinking it'll be an entertaining game."

