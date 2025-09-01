Boston United lost their longest every away trip with a poor display at Truro City. Pic Chris Bray.

Lee Bullen criticised the lack of responsibility on show during Boston United’s 3-0 defeat at Truro City.

Goals either side of half-time proved costly as United slipped to defeat during their longest-ever journey for a competitive fixture.

It left Boston’s assistant manager questioning the mentality of the players on a frustrating day for the 196 travelling fans.

“If you can't be good on the ball, you have to be good off the ball,” he said.

”We weren't good on the ball and we weren't good off the ball. Last Saturday we won the game because we defended well, put bodies on the line and were good off the ball, today we were short.

“For me it comes down to a lack of self responsibility. Too many players were standing around waiting for team-mates to do things rather than taking care of business themselves.

“Players need to look at that. We are down to the bare bones, but it is not an excuse for a performance like that. Any player on the park should wear the badge with pride and put their body on the line.

“The effort of the fans to come this far was outstanding, they were phenomenal. The only message you can give to the fans is to remind them how important they were to us last season.

“Their support dragged us over the line during some tough times and hopefully we can repay them like we did last year.

“They have every right to question the players right now.”

Dylan Hill saw an early, angled effort deflect wide, while Rhys Lovett produced an excellent save to deny Yassine En-Neyah.

Harvey's deflected effort subsequently rattled the crossbar for Truro, while Hill robbed ex-Pilgrim Sam Sanders but blasted over from the edge of the penalty area.

United failed to clear their Iines in the final minute of the first half, with Rekeil Pyke stabbing the loose ball home amid a packed Boston box.

Matters got worse after the break when Greg Sloggett was adjudged to have fouled Tyler Harvey, who picked himself up to sail home the spot-kick.

Truro killed off the contest six minutes later when Will Dean swooped to lash the ball home, after the Pilgrims had once again failed to clear the danger.