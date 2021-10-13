"We'll make sure we're ready!" Boston United youngsters set for FA Youth Cup clash with Chesterfield

Owen Sheriff celebrates. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United’s under 18s will host Chesterfield’s youngsters this evening - with a place in the first round of the FA Youth Cup at stake.

“We’ll prepare as we do, we’ll work on things and make sure we’re ready,” said manager Mark Thompson following last Tuesday’s 3-1 home win against Mickleover.

Zane Millar bagged a brace and skipper Owen Sheriff was also on target in front of a crowd of more than 400.

“(The crowd) gives the boys a real lift when their legs are getting heavy and we really appreciate people coming out and supporting the lads,” Thompson added.

Tonight’s match at the Jakemans Community Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm, tickets costing £5 (adults), £3 (concessions) and £1 (under 16s).

MORE PILGRIMS: Shane Byrne reflects on Telford win - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott launches defence of keeper - news