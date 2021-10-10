"We're all angry!" Joe Leesley reacts to Boston United's defeat at Gateshead and targets run in starting XI following return from 'freak' injury

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Joe Leesley is determined to force his way back into the Boston United starting line-up following his return from a 'freak' injury.

The winger has come off the bench in the Pilgrims' past two contests - and now wants to become a regular again.

"I think it's trying to get back in the team foremost, playing week-in and week-out," he said.

"It was a massively frustrating start to the season with a freak injury, but I'm back now and trying to get as fit as I can to hopefully play 90 minutes every week and stay in the team for as long as I can.

"In the warm-up in a training session I went to do a stretch and did a grade two ligament tear of my hamstring. Fortunately, it's only six weeks (out) and I can have a good end to it.

"With the cup games we could play about 50 games - I've missed six. Hopefully, I can kick on now and get in the team and stay in there as long as I can."

Leesley came off the bench in yesterday's 3-1 defeat at Gateshead.

"Everyone's hurting, it's a tough one to take," he told Boston United's YouTube channel.

"Didn't start well enough, came in to it a bit more but probably huffed and puffed more and probably got what we deserved.

"The top half of this table, especially when you're playing teams that are full-time like Gateshead, you've got to take your chances.

"Unfortunately, we didn't create enough and they managed to take the ones they got.

"The boys are angry with themselves, we're all angry as a squad.

"We know we can perform better. We let ourselves down, we let everyone down involved and we want to put it right on Tuesday (against Telford)."