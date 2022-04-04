Paul Cox is delighted to be able to welcome Jake Wright snr back into the Boston United squad for tomorrow night's trip to Chorley.

The former Sheffield United defender has sat out the past three matches after being sent off in the 1-1 draw at Alfreton Town.

It has been a rough season for the 37-year-old who had to wait until October's FA Cup contest against Stratford for his first start - and second appearance - of the campaign.

Then, after appearing in the next three contests, he picked up a long-term injury which kept him sidelined until march's 1-0 win at Guiseley.

But after a three-game run he found himself inactive once more after picking up a suspension.

But now the defender looks set to be available for tomorrow's important trip to Chorley (KO 7.45pm).

"It's good to have him back," said Cox, lamenting the club's incredible injury situation.

Jake Wright snr could return from suspension to face Chorley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"Any player coming back at the minute is good.

"Not just because we'll get tiredness and fatigue, but we need to freshen it up a little bit.

"There's enough good players at this club to have competition for places. They just need to be fit."

With Scott Garner and Matt Tootle injured, Keenan Ferguson returning from seven matches out and Luke Shiels suspended the Pilgrims defence has never been happier to have Wright snr available.

Jay Rollins and Jake Wright jnr could both be close to a return after doing sprint training prior to the weekend's draw with Blyth Spartans but Paul Green's shoulder injury keeps him sidelined.

"You look at the players who are out the side, Shiels, the Wrights, Fergie, Greeny - there's a starting XI that I can't pick," Cox added.

"Moving forward I need to make sure we don't get another season like this with so many niggly injuries.

"Since I've been here we've had an XI that could finish top 10 in this league sitting in the stands."

