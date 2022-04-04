"An honour for me and the club!" Boston United stadium announcer Mick Fixter latest Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month

Boston United stadium announcer Mick Fixter has won the Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month award for March.

Mick has been a voice of matchdays at York Street and now the Jakemans Community Stadium since 1981, providing fans with updates on everything from team news, goal updates and attendances to the more quirky requests.

Indeed, the last two home games have seen him put out calls for a qualified referee to replace and injured assistant and ask a fan to attend to their car midway through the first half as they'd left the engine running.

"It was a complete surprise," Mick said after learning of his award.

"It was great and a real honour for me and the club. A few volunteers have won the award before and the more for Boston United the better.

"I've supported the club since I was six or seven so, announcing or not, I'd still be here supporting."

Mick, who received the annual club volunteers award from the Boston United Supporters' Association five years ago, was invited to join then-stadium announcer Nick Thompson in the booth.

Mick Fixter with his Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month award.

After practising with a few reserve games, the pair began alternating matches for 20 years before Nick stepped away in 2007.

Mick is the latest Pilgrims volunteer to scoop the award, with United's Christian James, Jason Hatfield, Roy Hackford, Dick Creasey, Glen Maddison and Nick Appleyard among previous winners.

Brackley's Kevin Wilkin was named manager of the month with Gateshead's Cedwyn Scott scooping the Player of the Month title.

Mick Fixter on announcing duties.

