"What we've needed!" Boston United's Fraser Preston reacts to dramatic stoppage time winner

Fraser Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's Fraser Preston described his late winner as 'what we've needed'.

The substitute slotted home in the final minute of stoppage time as the Pilgrims beat Curzon Ashton 2-1, their first victory of the National League North season.

"I think it's what we've needed to get everyone going and the stadium alive," Preston said.

"Thankfully we did it in the last few minutes today.

"It managed to drop to me, I didn't know much about it. I've just opened my foot and it's managed to go in.

"Seeing all the fans go mental definitely got me going! It was good."

Danny Elliott put Boston 1-0 up from the spot but Adam Thomas looked to have earned a pointy with his 85th minute leveller.

However, Preston had the final say.

