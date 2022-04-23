Why Boston United's Paul Cox won't waste time 'crying' over AFC Fylde defeat

Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox won't waste any time 'crying' over Boston United's defeat to AFC Fylde - because he's more concerned about securing a play-off spot.

Scott Osborne's double and a Shane Byrne own goal saw the Coasters cancel out Jake Wright jnr's opener as they came from behind to win 3-1 at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as attention turns to two matches in three days over the Bank Holiday against AFC Telford and Gloucester City, Cox is more concerned about solidifying a play-off spot.

"We have to put it to bed with games coming thick and fast," Cox said.

"There's no use crying over it. We need to go into Saturday-Monday with a fresh mindset."

Today's result ended United's three-game winning streak, but the Pilgrims remain sixth in the National League North, even if chasing Kettering Town and York City edged a point closer.

Cox was happy with United's start, which saw Wright net in the fourth minute. However, the Pilgrims boss also had praise for the third-place visitors.

"I thought we got out the blocks really well, pressed really well and the shape of the side was good," the United boss added.

"We scored a good goal then, for some reason, took our foot off the pedal and found ourselves at 1-1.

"We had chances to score, looking through the game that clinical effect was the difference between the two sides.

"They did the horrible stuff really well second half, they've got good players and a good squad.

"But this is a fixture we have to learn from. We've just put three consistent results together from three consistent performances.

"We were inconsistent today which created the inconsistent result."

United had a penalty shout turned down when Coasters keeper Bobby Jones appeared to kick Femi Seriki in the head with a high boot, but refereee Dane McCarrick - who seemed intent on avoiding any controversy all afternoon - allowed play to continue.

"There was a number of incidents when the referee lost control," Cox said.

"I thought the game was probably a little too big for the referee today if I'm honest.

"All we're looking for is consistency."