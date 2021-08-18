Winning start for Boston Town, but boss Edgley says there's still work to do

Luke White. photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town have picked up six points from their opening two United Counties League Premier Division North contests, but manager Gary Edgley believes there is still work to do.

The Poachers left Leicester Nirvana with a 4-3 victory on Saturday, following on from their season opening 4-2 success against Deeping Rangers.

However, in between came last Tuesday’s 1-0 FA Cup replay defeat to Sherwood Colliery.

With attention turning the cup again this weekend, the Poachers will be without a contest and Edgley will be making the most of the blank Saturday to work on the defensive side of things.

“Six points from the first two games - against Deeping who we’ve not beaten in a long time and away at Leicester Nirvana - you’ve got to be happy,” he said.

“But we’re still not happy in terms of the overall performance.

“Ok, we’ve scored eight goals in two games, but we’ve also conceded five. It’s not good enough.

“We’ve still got a bit to work on and we’re quite glad the break’s come so we can train and do bits and pieces with the lads and iron things out.”

Luke White and Harry Limb both netted braces in Saturday’s victory at Nirvana.

The Poachers led 3-1 at the interval, only for the hosts to draw level.

But Limb had the final say as he scored the winning goal to send Town home happy.