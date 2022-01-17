Wyberton into county cup semis, Grantham Town Academy extend lead at top, Nunsthorpe Tavern hit eight - Lincs League round-up

Ollie Pinner scored for Wyberton. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Wyberton booked their place in the final four of the Match Energy Lincolnshire Junior Cup with a 3-2 victory at Crowle Town Colts.

Alex Beck, Oliver Drummond and Ollie Pinner were the matchwinners as Wyberton came from behind to earn a semi-final clash at home against Limestone Rangers.

Grantham Town Academy - who will entertain Moulton Harrox in the other semi - moved 11 points clear at the top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

While second-place Appleby Frodingham had ablank week, the young Gingerbreads won 3-2 at sixth-placed Lincoln United Development.

Freddie McGrady opened the scoring with Travis Cox and Oliver Skinner also on target.

The biggest win of the day saw Nunsthorpe Tavern thrash Keelby United 8-1.

David Deane's four goals took his tally for the season to 26, top of the scoring charts.

Si Ballard, Ryan Jackson, John Waugh and Daniel Jewell also found the net.

Matthew Dale scored what turmned out to be a sixth-minute consolation goal for basement boys Brigg Town CIC as they lost 5-1 at third-place Immingham Town.

Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes baged a brace as Lincoln Moorlands Railway left Skegness Town with a 4-0 victory.

Jesse Anderson and Mason Grundy also got on the scorersheet.

Michael Hayden and Julian Ward were on target for Sleaford Town Rangers, but the Greens were beaten on the road at Nettleham, going down 4-2.

There were two 1-1 draws in the Lincs League.

Liam Cotton was on target again for Horncastle Town as the Wongers drew 1-1 at Louth Town, there second stalemate of the new year.

Alex Carter was dismissed for the White Wolves, who ended the game with 10 men.