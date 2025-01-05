Gainsborough Taekwondo Club hits a staggering record
In November Scorpion Taekwondo entered two events first was the Barnsley Metrodome 121 Competition
They took 21 players in total and came away with 19 golds and only 2 silvers. This was nearly a clean sweep for the local Taekwondo Club.
A club spokesman said: "Ehat the club hit as a team was remarkable and unheard off. To hit these numbers amazing effort by the talented athletes."
A couple of weeks later was the Doncaster Dome 121 Competition That day they achieved 16 and gold and four silver.
The club travel to Belguim later this month.