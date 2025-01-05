Gainsborough Taekwondo Club hits a staggering record

Gainsborough Taekwondo Club are celebrating some positive local results.

In November Scorpion Taekwondo entered two events first was the Barnsley Metrodome 121 Competition

They took 21 players in total and came away with 19 golds and only 2 silvers. This was nearly a clean sweep for the local Taekwondo Club.

A club spokesman said: "Ehat the club hit as a team was remarkable and unheard off. To hit these numbers amazing effort by the talented athletes."

A couple of weeks later was the Doncaster Dome 121 Competition That day they achieved 16 and gold and four silver.

The club travel to Belguim later this month.

