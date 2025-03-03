Gainsborough Trinity Women secure title and promotion

Title winning Gainsborough Trinity Ladies celebrate winning the title away at Sherwood

Gainsborough Trinity Women went into their game away to Sherwood knowing that whilst it was unlikely, there was a chance that come the final whistle, they would be crowned champions.

The Blues needed a win, combined with Grimsby Town failing to secure a victory in their away game against Chesterfield.

Manager Liam McNulty sent the Blues out, with a clear message "Focus on what we can control. The rest will take care of itself."

And Trinity took their manager's words to heart. Having the ball in the back of the net within the first two minutes.

Grace Jones, who's trying to hunt down Grimsby's Beth Wharton for the Golden Boot ran on to a ball over the top, took a touch and ghosted past the enrushing keeper to slot into an empty net.

Jones again rounded the 'keeper minuites later as the Blues looked to put the game out of Sherwood's reach early. And less than ten minutes later it was three, as Katy Thornley continued her fine season, rounding off the move of the game.

The Holy Blues, building from the back, retained possesion with some slick passing, before a sliderule ball split the Sherwood defence. Captain Lauren Crellin picking out Thornley on the edge of the box to hammer home high past the Sherwood 'keeper.

The remainder of the game was played out competitively with Trinity always looking comfortable. As the final whistle blew, attentions immediately turned to Chesterfield where rivals Grimsby had fallen behind.

An agonising ten minuites went by whilst Gainsborough waited to hear their fate. As the final whistle blew in Chesterfield - word soon reached the Trinity squad who were free to reap the rewards of their outstanding season:

Highest scorers, best defence, most clean sheets, only 4 points dropped all season. It has been a season to remember for the Holy Blues. Promotion and a trophy their reward as they now look ahead to their final three games before starting life at Step 5 of the Women's Pyramid, next season.

Manager, McNulty, spoke highly of his team as he reflected on their achievements

"This group is special. I know most managers think that, but I truly believe that about this group. The football they have played all season has been exceptional, I couldn't be prouder of each and every one of them."

"The system we play requires alot of the players to be so selfless and forgo that personal glory for the sake of the collective. This group of players does it without question."

"We've got one game at home on the 16th March. It would be incredible if the Trinity faithful came out in force to back the Ladies and join in our celebrations as we lift the trophy".